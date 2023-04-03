102 local workers to be reinstated after losing job to foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 102 local workers whose services were terminated and replaced by foreigners in Penang recently, will be given back their job at their previous company, said Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix).

He said he was informed of the matter on March 3.

“It is true that the Manpower Department (JTK) had taken action and according to the report that I received just now, the company involved will reinstate the workers who were dismissed,” he said after officiating at the Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) at the MOCCIS Building here today.

He had earlier issued a stern warning to employers not to abuse the Foreign Worker Employment Relaxation Plan which was launched last Jan 17 to replace local workers.

Sivakumar also said employers who were found to have acted such, have violated Section 60M of the Employment Act 1955 and can be fined up to RM50,000 if convicted and the quota for hiring foreign workers will also be revoked.

Meanwhile, on today’s event, Sivakumar said the CLQ would be able to ensure the welfare of the country’s labour force as well as empower the sector.

He added that the building of CLQs was not solely to make profit but to help employers provide proper accommodation for their workers and ensure their wellbeing. - Bernama