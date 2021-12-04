1,022 dilapidated schools in S’wak to be repaired, upgraded -PM

KUCHING: The government has identified 1,022 dilapidated schools throughout Sarawak to be repaired and upgraded, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said the government would not compromise on education, especially in terms of providing comfort to students.

“When I listened to the briefing on Sarawak’s development, I was informed about teachers’ houses and dilapidated schools in Sarawak. I called the Minister of Finance to ensure that the issue will be resolved immediately.

“We (the government) will provide a large allocation to ensure that the dilapidated schools can be upgraded, repaired or rebuilt...throughout Sarawak,“ he said.

He said this during the Dinner with the People event, which was also attended by Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here, tonight.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Federal Government under his leadership would always remain focused on development in the state.

For example, he explained that the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan which involved Sabah and Sarawak, would ensure that all rural areas had uninterrupted internet access.

“We don’t want things to happen like in Sabah previously, where people had to climb trees to get an internet connection. So, we have allocated a large sum so that 5G access can be achieved in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

-Bernama