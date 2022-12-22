103 disaster locations reported throughout country: NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 103 disaster locations have been reported throughout the country as at 2 pm today, with 71 involving floods, 19 slope failures, three collapsed roads, six sinkholes and four damaged or collapsed bridges.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said four locations each were reported in Kedah and Negeri Sembilan, one each in Perak and Selangor, three in Johor, five in Pahang, 27 in Kelantan and 58 in Terengganu.

The incident locations, as reported by the Public Works Department (JKR), involved 44 federal roads and 59 state roads, it said in a statement.

On floods, it said the five affected states - Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor - saw a slight drop in the number of evacuees with 58,054 people at 316 relief centres (PPS) this evening compared with 72,510 victims at 418 PPS yesterday evening.

As of this evening, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) reported that four rivers in Kelantan were at danger levels, namely Sg Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai; Sg Golok in Kpg Jenob, Tanah Merah; Sg Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat; and Sg Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

Three rivers in Terengganu have also reached the danger marks - Sg Dungun at Jambatan Jerangau, Dungun; Sg Kemaman at Paya Paman Pump House, Kemaman; and Sg Nerus at Kg Jeram, Kuala Nerus.

DID through the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (PRABN) has updated the notice of preparedness for residents especially in high-risk areas to be on the alert for the possibility of flash floods in a 24-hour period.

The hotspots listed involve 12 districts in six states, namely Kota Tinggi, Muar, Mersing in Johor; Kuantan, Maran, Pekan (Pahang); Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak (Perak); Klang (Selangor); Marang, Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu); and Tuaran (Sabah).

Nadma also said all Disaster Operation Control Centres (PKOB) in flood-hit states had been asked to determine the immediate needs for affected areas so that the information could be shared with non-governmental organisations willing to help.

Nadma will share the latest dashboard on the involvement of NGOs in field work on its official website and social media. - Bernama