CHUKAI: Terengganu’s Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 104,200 litres of stolen diesel, in a raid at a private jetty in Sungai Kuang here, about 1am today.

Its director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia said the raid also involved an oil tanker and tanker truck with a total value estimated at RM508,400.

“The raid is the first this year and it is among the largest we’ve ever done,“ he told a press conference, here today.

He said five men were also arrested including four crew members and a lorry driver who were all locals in the 30’s.

Commenting further, Saharuddin said the raid was conducted by five KPDNHEP enforcement officers from Kemaman’s branch based on a public tip-off and investigation for three months.

He said during the raid, suspects were carrying out diesel transfer activities from ship to tanker with oil hose.

“We believe the diesel sale transactions took place between parties involved in the sea and taken to land for transfer,“ he said.

He added, the five suspects would be investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and, if convicted, liable to a fine of RM1 million per person and imprisonment not exceeding three years or both.

In another development, Saharuddin said Terengganu’s KPDNHEP conducted an inspection of 23,552 premises from January 2019 to date.

Of the inspections, he said action was taken on 341 cases with a seizure of RM830,000 and a compound amounting to RM44,550.

“For court cases, 30 were convicted and fined RM140,800,“ he said. — Bernama