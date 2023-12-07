104 investigation papers opened into part-time job scam involving RM1.23m losses

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 104 investigation papers have been opened in connection with a part-time job scam syndicate involving losses of over RM1.23 million from January to June.

Petaling Jaya deputy police Chief Supt M Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said the syndicate’s modus operandi is to offer part-time work by giving lucrative commissions through the Whatsapp application.

He said the victims were given tasks to carry out and asked to make payments to the suspects’ mule accounts.

“After the payment is made, it is said that the victims have successfully completed the tasks given and will be paid the commission as promised.

“Deceived by the commission obtained the first time, the victims become confident and continue the next tasks with a higher amount of payment and a high commission. They began to realise that they were cheated when the commission payments were not received later and the suspects became uncontactable,“ he said in a statement today.

He said based on the modus operandi of this syndicate, police called on the public to be more alert and not be deceived by lucrative returns in a short period of time.

“Be careful if you receive a message on any offer. Check the validity before acting. Avoid becoming a victim in this borderless world,“ he said. - Bernama