10,413,270 doses of vaccine dispensed nationwide to date — DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) has succeeded in raising the daily vaccination rate to more than 300,000 doses a day, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), the overall total of first and second doses dispensed in the whole country to date is 10, 413,270 doses.

“On July 8, the total vaccination recorded throughout the country was 376,909 doses,” he said in a statement on the development of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today.

Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said the government is urging individuals who have yet to register for the vaccine to come forward and register through MySejahtera application, or via the website, vaksincovid.gov.my or call hotline 1-800-88-8828.

He said apart from that, manual registration has also been introduced at health clinics and government hospitals.

The government will continue to be committed in ensuring the vaccination programme proceeded smoothly as well as to do it best to expedite administering vaccine to all Malaysians, he said. — Bernama