KUALA LUMPUR: A total 105 Israelis were allowed to enter Malaysia from 2016 to March this year, said Home Affairs deputy Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said their entries were based on the consideration of whether they were beneficial to the country in terms of the economy, technology, education, social and manufacturing.

‘’In 2016, 33 Israelis had been given permission under trade considerations to attend meetings and provide training to Malaysian workers on microchip engineering,’’ he said in Dewan Rakyat today.

He was answering to a question from Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) who wanted to know the number of Israeli citizens who entered this country.

Mohd Azis said 35 Israelis were allowed to enter in 2017 and 34 were allowed to enter in 2018 for the businesses of ongoing commerce and international conferences.

He said only three Israelis were allowed to enter this year on the basis on existing commercial ties and no more approvals were given for Israeli citizens to enter Malaysia in line with the new policy of the government.

In the meantime, answering to a supplementary question from Ahmad Marzuk on allegations that an Israeli spy was present at a certain department of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP), Mohd Azis said the individual was the engineer of a company for the maintenance of a RMP system and not a spy.

‘’Of course, our representatives were there to observe when the maintenance was conducted,’’ he said. — Bernama