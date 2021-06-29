105-year-old senior citizen relieved to be vaccinated

KUALA KRAI: A 105 years old man from Kampung Bahagia here was relieved after completing two doses of COVID-19 vaccine while other senior citizens were happy to given the protection against the infection.

The centenarian, Mamat Mat Ali and his wife, Sharipah Samat, 79, were very pleased as health personnel went to the couple’s home to administer the vaccine.

“It was a a relief after completing the second dose today, I would like to thank the government especially the health personnel who came to my house which is located deep in the interior and they need to travel two to three hours in a four wheel drive (4WD) to reach.

“My wife and I are very old, if they did not come to our home, we will mostly likely not get vaccinated,” he said when met in his house yesterday.

Mamat and Sharipah were among 400 vaccine recipients under the Outreach Vaccination Programme organised by the Kuala Krai Health Office.

Elaborating further, Mamat said due to old age, he is unable to walk and has been crawling around the house since two years ago.

Sharipah said they should have attended their first dose appointment at Kuala Krai Hospital in April but had to reject it due to health problems apart from the difficulties in taking a boat.

Meanwhile, in SHAH ALAM, Latifah Sa’ad, 71, was asked by reporters why she cried after getting her jab, she replied ” I am too happy (to get the vaccine shot) ,” while wiping away her tears.

According to her, she did not expect the first jab experience would be so easy and fast unlike what the rumours claimed.

“I felt really relieved, the vaccination process was smooth. I came at 11 am sharp and it was over very quickly.I did not feel any pain nor were there any effects. Thank God,“ she said at the vaccination centre at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam.

For former COVID-19 patient, Mohd Alias Md Yusof, 71, was really looking forward to his first vaccine shot as he had to forego his first appointment in April after being infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, UiTM deputy vice chancellor (Academic and International) Professor Dr Roziah Janor who is carrying the functions of the vice-chancellor said as at Sunday, more than 7,000 have received their COVID-19 shots in which 10 per cent were senior citizens since the PPV became operational on June 21. – Bernama