KUALA LUMPUR: The Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) detained 106,437 people and seized over 5,000 kg of various drugs worth about RM264.78 million from January to July 25 this year.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said 99,407 of the detainees were locals while the other 7,030 were foreigners.

“The drugs seized comprised synthetic and traditional drugs,“ he said here today.

He said the seized synthetic drugs were shabu weighing 4,325.9 kg, ketamine (176.51 kg), ecstasy pills (99.98 kg), erimin 5 (63.25 kg) and yaba pills (48.88 kg).

The confiscated traditional drugs were ganja (550.22 kg) and heroin (467.9 kg), he said. — Bernama