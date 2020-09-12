108 illegals detained in ‘Benteng’ operation yesterday - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 108 illegal immigrants and one smuggler were arrested in the ‘Benteng’ operation yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said a boat and two land vehicles were also seized in the integrated operation by enforcement agencies to tighten control along the borders.

“Seventy-eight roadblocks were set up in the operation yesterday involving the Malaysian Armed Forces, police and Malaysian Border Security Agency.

”Meanwhile, police detained 84 individuals for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) including 28 who failed to provide equipment or entry and exit records.

“Twenty-two others were found not wearing a face mask, while 14 were conducting activities involving the presence of a crowd that limited physical distancing, and 20 were conducting pub or nightclub activities,” he said in a statement today.

On compulsory quarantine, he said 27,101 individuals returning home from abroad were placed in 69 hotels and eight other premises including the public training institutes (ILA) and private learning institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“Out of this number, 10,097 individuals are under compulsory quarantine, 69 hospitalised and 16,935 discharged,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also said that the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) inspected six construction sites yesterday and found that five of these had complied with the standard operating procedure while one was not operating. -Bernama