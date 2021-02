KUALA LUMPUR: Failure to provide equipment for customers to record their details was the highest recorded offence in violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday, with 108 individuals detained.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said among other offences recorded were the failure to observe physical distancing (106 individuals), not wearing face masks (96), crossing districts or states without permission (51), leaving the house on unreasonable grounds (42), gambling activities (18), and premises operating beyond the permitted time or without permission (10).

“A total of 432 individuals were detained for SOP violations and out of the total, 414 were compounded while 18 others were remanded,“ he said in a statement today.

At the same time, he said 27 illegal immigrants were detained under Op Benteng nationwide, while two vessels and a vehicle were seized.

Meanwhile, 1,318 individuals arrived at all points of entry into the country yesterday, he said, adding that all of them had been quarantined at quarantine stations nationwide.

“Monitoring and inspection by enforcement personnel from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) at the retail and wholesale levels have also found that the food supply is stable and adequate,” he said. -Bernama