108 project acceptance letters issued as at November — Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 108 letters of acceptance (SST) for construction projects approved by the federal government have been issued to the companies involved until early November.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said the effort was in line with the target to issue 120 SSTs to the companies involved within the first 100 days of the ministry’s achievement.

He said it was the ministry’s effort in implementing the economic recovery agenda for the construction sector, especially to improve the people’s infrastructure.

“The issuance of the SST plays an important role in reviving the country’s economy through construction projects that will be given to contractors where the allocation will go down and provide employment opportunities to the people.

“It also provides economic space to suppliers in the construction sector, as well as consultants, lawyers, banks, and eventually will expand employment and economic space that will have a development impact on the country,“ he said.

He said this while sharing the aspirations of the Malaysian Family under the Ministry of Works, when appearing as a guest on RTM’s TV1 “Selamat Pagi Malaysia” programme today.

Apart from that, his ministry is also negotiating with highway concessionaires to ensure that toll rates are not increased and set new lower toll rates so as not to burden the people.

“If we succeed in the negotiations to set a lower toll rate, our plan to provide prosperity to the people by reducing their financial burden will be achieved,” he said. — Bernama