1,080,568 individuals complete both doses of Covid vaccine — Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,080,568 individuals have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine shots as of yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

Dr Adham, in a Twitter post, said another 1,927,861 individuals have received their first dose, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 3,008,429.

Selangor has the highest number of recipients who have completed both doses with 141,622 people, followed by Sarawak (111,037), Perak (101,400), Kuala Lumpur (96,834) and Johor (95,680).

As of yesterday, 50.6 percent or 12,267,350 individuals have signed up for the vaccination with Selangor recording the highest number of registration with 3,267,197 people.

The first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, from February to April, involved about 500,000 frontliners, mainly healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled for May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting almost 14 million people. — Bernama