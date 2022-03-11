1,085 healthcare assistants to be permanently appointed in 2023: Khairy

SUNGAI BULOH: A total of 1,085 healthcare assistants (PPK) will be absorbed into permanent positions by January 2023 to fill some of the 2,456 vacancies available throughout the country.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said the appointments cover the PPK Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP) with contract status that are given equal opportunities.

“We will confirm the appointments next January and fill the remaining PPK posts in the second quarter of 2023,“ he said at the Sungai Buloh Hospital-level PPK Day celebration here today.

MySTEP is a RM700 million government initiative to create 50,000 contract job opportunities in various ministries, public agencies and government-linked companies (GLC).

Khairy said some 100 PPK candidates will be also given offers for admission as early as December.

He said the appointments to some extent can lessen the burden of doctors and nurses who are tasked with various duties.

In the 1960s, PPKs were known as ‘amah’ before being changed to ‘attendant’ in the 1980s and officially changed to PPK in 2007. Their duties include helping to carry out basic work regarding patient care, equipment, and recording patient data.

In addition to staffing, Khairy said the Ministry of Health (MOH) will also look at issues pertaining to posts with acting status and promotions from time to time. - Bernama