10A-result a gift from Ze Hwee for mum after father’s death

JOHOR BAHRU: Watching her mother slog to raise them single-handedly after their father’s death was all the motivation Lee Ze Hwee (pix) needed to study hard and her efforts paid off when she obtained 10As in the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

The 18-year-old Lee, of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Infant Jesus Convent here, said her 52-year-old mother, Lew Jit Luang (pix) had to do two jobs to care for her and her younger sister after their father, Lee Kok Bin, died of a heart attack in 2018.

“My mother was a housewife but after our father passed away when I was in Form One, she had to take on two part-time jobs as an administrator to raise us.

“I saw how she worked hard to raise us and, as such, I dedicate this excellent result to both my parents,” she told reporters when met at her school, here, today.

Lee, who aspires to further her studies at a local university in pharmacy, is one of 32 SMK Infant Jesus Convent students who obtained outstanding SPM results.

Overall, a total of 180 candidates sat for the SPM at the school, which obtained a 100 per cent pass rate.

As for 18-year-old Nur Aina Najwa Mohd Taib, she described her 8A achievement as being unexpected as she only expected 3As at most.

“However, I am thankful and happy because all the hardship and preparation I underwent have been worth it,” said the fifth of six siblings.

Coming from a family of business people, it is no surprise that Nur Aina Najwa plans to further her studies in the same field and even aspires to open a cafe one day.

“I am very keen on business because my dad has a car workshop in Jalan Susur, here, while my sister sells food. So, that piqued my interest,” she said.

In Johor, a total of 1,129 SPM candidates obtained A+, A, A- results in all subjects, while 20 obtained outstanding results (A+) for all subjects. - Bernama