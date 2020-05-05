10km travel restriction no longer enforced

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians will no longer be subjected to the 10km-radius travel restriction, according to the latest Federal Gazette, which took effect yesterday.

The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (No. 5) Regulations 2020 states that a person may move from one place to another within any infected local area, with no mention of the maximum travel distance.

However, no person is allowed to enter or exit a location subjected to an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), except those providing healthcare and medical services, or those with special permission.

Additionally, no person shall move from one infected local area to another except for work, or if he has been stranded there due to the movement control order (MCO) and wants to return home.

Prior written permission from police must be obtained for any other special or particular reason if a person needs to move to another infected area.

Permission for four to travel in a car has also been gazetted, provided all four individuals are staying in the same house.

These new regulations follow the enforcement of the conditional MCO (CMCO), which began yesterday, as the government looks to reopen the economy.

Previously, the public was only allowed to travel within 10km of their homes to purchase food, medicines or other daily essentials, or to the nearest store if there was none within that radius.

The latest gazette now supersedes the previous regulations.

Under the latest provision, taxis and e-hailing vehicles are not allowed to ferry more than two passengers per journey, while any other licensed public transportation services may only carry half the maximum passenger capacity.

Other prohibited activities under the new gazette are:

1. entertainment, leisure and recreational activities which may cause a crowd to gather;

2. religious, cultural and art festivities which could lead to a crowd;

3. business activities which may draw a gathering;

4. activities at centralised labour quarters, employee hostels and dormitories;

5. fitting of clothing, trying on fashion accessories in stores and providing cosmetic testers in stores;

6. services of barber shops and beauty salons;

7. filming movies, dramas, documentaries and advertisements;

8. cruise ship activities, tourism services and services at accommodation premises;

9. installation and maintenance of machinery activities, and tower crane works at construction sites, which could lead to a gathering;

10. theory and practical examinations for shot-firer (blasting) for mining and quarrying works;

11. certification for agri commodities; and

12. activities of financial services industry and banking, involving sales and marketing, not within the premises of financial institutions.

