10th Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak reports for duty

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, the 10th Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, has reported for work at his office at the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex, here, today.

The appointment of the 60-year-old judge, effective starting Feb 20, was to replace Tan Sri Wong Dak Wah who retired on Feb 19.

Abang Iskandar took his oath of office on Feb 25 in front of Senior High Court Judge Datuk Nurchaya Arshad in a ceremony at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya and witnessed by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Speaking to reporters at his office today, Abang Iskandar said he plans to continue the programmes previously implemented by Wong.

“As we know, the Kota Kinabalu Court has improved the information technology (ICT) system by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) applications. So, increasing the use of ICT is something that I need to emphasise,“ he said.

Originally from Sibu, Sarawak, Abang Iskandar began his legal career in 1983 as a magistrate at the Miri Magistrate’s Court in Sarawak and has held various positions as a Sessions Court Judge and Senior Federal Counsel. — Bernama