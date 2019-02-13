11,000 people expected at Selangor CNY open house this Saturday

SHAH ALAM: About 11,000 attendees are expected at the Selangor Chinese New Year (CNY) open house to be held at Dataran Petaling Jaya this Feb 16.

State Investment, Industry and Trade, and Small and Medium Industries Committee chairman, Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the event organised by Invest Selangor Berhad would be from 7pm to 10.30pm.

“The programme will include the tradition of handing out ‘ang pow’ to children aged 12 years and below, cultural performances and dinner.

“The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah are expected to grace the event,“ he said at a news conference, here, today.

Teng said to make it convenient for the public to attend this festive celebration, a free bus service by PJ City Bus would be provided by the Petaling Jaya City Council from a number of selected locations.

He added that 4,009 parking bays around Amcorp Mall, Bangunan Persekutuan Petaling Jaya and the Road Transport Department building would also be provided for the CNY open house attendees arriving in their own vehicles. — Bernama