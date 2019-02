PUTRAJAYA: A total of 11,883 pairs of casual shoes, football boots and slippers that were imitations of leading international brands were seized at a store in a shopping complex at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The shoes were being sold on social media platforms.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Enforcement Director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the fake footwear sold carried brand names like Puma, Converse and Tommy Hilfiger and were worth RM324,110.

He said that the cost of producing a pair just amounted to RM25 were advertised on social media at RM100, which is much cheaper than the original product.

“When customers enquired on social media as to why the shoes were being sold at a low price, the reason given was that it was an online business and did not operate from a shoplot or office,” he told a press conference at the ministry here.

Iskandar Halim said no arrests were made during the raid but the ministry was tracking down the store owner. — Bernama