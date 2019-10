IPOH: A total of 11 Chikungunya cases and eight dengue cases were detected in Kampung Baru Air Kuning in Chenderiang, Tapah from January to last Thursday.

Perak Health director Dr Ding Lay Ming said inspection found that the main cause for the dengue and Chikungunya cases was the high breeding rate of the Aedes mosquito at the locality concerned.

“Among the breeding grounds were water bins and plastic containers placed in front yards,“ she said in a statement, here today.

Dr Ding said 14 compound fines and four notices had been issued under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975.

She said the Batang Padang Health Department and District Health Office were taking aggressive steps to control the spread of the disease including carrying out the active case detection.

“Prevention and control activities will continue to be conducted in Kampung Baru Air Kuning to break the chain of transmission,“ said Dr Ding, who also advised the people to keep their houses and surroundings clean and free of stagnant water. - Bernama