11 confirmed dead, 25 still missing in capsized boat incident

KOTA TINGGI: The bodies of 11 Indonesian nationals have been found along the Tanjung Balau beach here after the boat they were on capsized due to high waves during bad weather early this morning.

Another 14 other illegal immigrants on the boat were saved, with 25 more still missing.

The boat was reportedly carrying 50 illegal immigrants from Lombok, Indonesia and Malaysian authorities were still currently conducting search and rescue operations.

The survivors were found at the beach and taken to the Tanjung Sepang Malaysian Armed Forces post in Kota Tinggi.

The boat passengers’ personal effects, including wallets, photos, clothes and bags, were found strewn along Tanjung Balau beach.

The Malaysian Third Infantry Division Command, Terendak Camp, Melaka said in a statement that the incident was reported around 4.30 am and the boat was found in an overturned position and buffeted by waves around 20 metres from the beach.

“The Quick Response Force team and the MAF drone team were deployed with the assistance of the Royal Malaysian Navy to locate the remaining illegal immigrants around the area,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said seven men and four women were found drowned.

Johor Maritime Operations deputy director Capt (Maritime) Simon Templer Lo Tusa said search and rescue operations will likely take around four to 10 days depending on prevailing conditions.

“Investigations will be conducted to find the syndicate mastermind transporting illegals on the capsized boat,” he said during a media conference at the location of the incident.

In Johor Bahru, checks by Bernama at the Sultan Ismail Johor Bahru Hospital’s forensics department found a police lorry carrying the 11 victims had arrived at the hospital at around 3.10 pm.

The remains were handled by forensics personnel in full personal protection equipment for autopsies. — Bernama