GEORGE TOWN: Eleven Myanmar nationals have been detained by the police over the death of a compatriot at a shophouse in Jalan Siam here on Saturday.

The main suspect was said to have fled the scene of the crime. Police are scouring the area for the suspect.

The victim was believed to have been stabbed to death after an argument.

Northeast district police chief ACP Zaimani Awang said that the main suspect in the killing is a 24-year-old Myanmar national.

The forensic department found multiple stab wounds on the victim’s body. Three eyewitnesses related the incident to the police. One of them was slashed at the wrists.