KUALA LUMPUR: The government will allow 11 types of business activities in the trade and distribution sectors to resume operations under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective tomorrow, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

The business categories are namely car wash services; electrical and electronics stores; household items and kitchenware stores; furniture stores; sports equipment stores; car accessory stores; car distribution and sales centres; morning markets and farmer’s markets; clothing, fashion and accessory stores; jewellery stores as well as barbershops and beauty centres/salons (for basic barber services only).

“For clothing, fashion and accessory stores, jewellery stores as well as barbershops and beauty centres/salons, there are additional standard operating procedures (SOPs) that must be followed.

“This includes wearing gloves, limiting the engagement time between employees and customers and not allowing the use of fitting rooms.

“These SOPs may be complicated but they are for the safety of both employees and customers,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin said customers must present their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate to prove that they have been fully inoculated.

For reference, an individual is deemed to be fully vaccinated after 14 days have passed from the date of the second dose for the two-dose type of vaccines and 28 days after the date of injection for the single-dose vaccine variants.

The prime minister added that 11 additional types of business activities in the trading and distribution sectors would be allowed to resume effective Aug 16 under Phase Two of the NRP.

He said the business categories are photography shops and services; shops selling secondhand items; florists and nurseries; handicraft and souvenir shops; antique shops; toy stores; carpet shops; creative content and creative industry equipment stores; stores selling outdoor equipment, including camping, fishing and other equipment; cosmetics, skincare and perfume stores; as well as tobacco stores including vape and e-cigarettes.

“Owners of the premises must also ensure that customers entering the premises show their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate to prove that they are fully vaccinated,” he added.

-Bernama