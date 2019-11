KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven foreign women, believed to be guest relations officers, were arrested by the police in a raid at a restaurant in the Pandan Indah light industrial area, Tasik Tambahan, last night.

The women, comprising 10 Chinese nationals and a Myanmarese, were arrested with three Bangladeshi men, who were also believed to be working at the restaurant, said Selangor D7 Staff Officer DSP Azmi Syukor.

He said three Malaysian employees at the restaurant, including two women, were also detained.

Checks found that the restaurant only has a business licence and has not been issued a licence to operate as an entertainment outlet, he added.

Those arrested, aged between 20 and 40, were then taken to the Ampang Jaya police station for further investigations. — Bernama