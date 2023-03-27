11 foreigners arrested at drug-fuelled party in Seberang Perai

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police arrested 11 foreigners, including seven women after breaking up a drug-fuelled private party at a luxury condominium here on Thursday (March 23).

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Tan Cheng San in a press conference here today said a police team raided a unit at the condominium and arrested four men and a woman from China as well as six Vietnamese women, all aged between 18 and 54.

“Acting on complaints from members of the public and neighbours regarding suspicious activities at the house, we raided the premises at 12.30 am,” he said, adding that various drugs worth about RM6,700 were also discovered.

According to Tan, preliminary investigations found that the house was rented by a 44-year-old Chinese woman who claimed to work as an online trader and had been living here for 14 years, and it was believed that she invited the others to the party.

He said all those arrested knew each other and had entered the country using valid travel documents.

“All of them are now remanded for seven days to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said, adding that the police did not rule out the possibility the group was involved in other criminal activities such as scam and fraud. - Bernama