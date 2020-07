KALABAKAN: The General Operations Force (GOF) detained 11 illegal immigrants and two local men during an operation under ‘Op Benteng’ carried out at KM 21 Jalan Kalabakan-Keningau, on Thursday.

GOF 14th Battalion Commanding Officer Supt Mohd Yacob Murad said the illegal immigrants, aged five to 52, failed to produce valid travel documents when they were stopped at a roadblock.

“While the two local men claimed they were just transporting the immigrants to other districts using a school bus,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

Mohd Yacob added that all the illegal immigrants also claimed to be working at a nearby oil palm plantation.

All detainees were taken to Tawau district police headquarters (IPD) for further action.

Last Sunday, 13 illegal immigrants, including a 10-year-old girl were detained by GOF during an operation near a Petronas kiosk at Jalan Kalabakan. — Bernama