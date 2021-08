BUTTERWORTH: Three Vietnamese women were among 11 individuals detained during a raid on a wild birthday party at a condominium in Jalan Lestari here last night.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said in the 11 pm raid, police also nabbed eight local men, all of them aged between 19 and 35, after receiving complaints of loud noise from a unit on the 19th floor of the condominium.

“The party was hosted by one of the men renting the unit to celebrate his 22-year-old girlfriend’s birthday and he also invited six friends to join the party,” he said when contacted today, adding that the unit was rented by two men and the three women.

Rahimi said four of the men tested positive for methamphetamine while one of the women tested positive for ketamine, but no drugs were found at the premises.

“Police also confiscated a speaker, balloons and other party decorations,” he said.

All the suspects have been remanded to assist investigations under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama