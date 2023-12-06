11 individuals, including two minors, charged with cheating involving more than RM45,000

MALACCA: Eleven individuals, including two minors, pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today, to seven charges of cheating involving RM45,534.74.

The accused, besides the two minors, are Sharifah Nur Natasha Syed Mohd Hata, 21; Muhammad Faizal Abdullah, 22; Yap Soon Lin, 23; siblings Muhammad Ikmal Rizal Hamdan, 22; and Muhammad Haiqal, 19; Yap Zhen Xiang, 19; Teong Wai Keat, 19; Goh Chun Rong, 19; and Lee Yih Hong, 18.

They are jointly charged with deceiving seven individuals into handing over RM45,534.74 to obtain a loan at Taman Cheng Perdana here between April 11 and May 20 this year.

They are charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and can be punished under Section 120(b)(1) of the same code for criminal conspiracy, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and liable with fine, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam allowed all the accused bail of RM26,000 each and fixed July 312 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ehsan Nasaruddin prosecuted, while lawyer Joel Chua appeared for all the accused. - Bernama