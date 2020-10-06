11 Kelantan media personnel undego Covid-19 swab test

KOTA BHARU: Eleven media personnel in Kelantan today underwent a Covid-19 swab test after they are believed to have close contact with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who was tested positive for the virus.

All the media personnel had covered the programme attended by Zulkifli at the Perak Jubilee Hall here on Sept 25, a day after he returned from Sabah.

The personnel, who are from Bernama including Bernama TV, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), TV Alhijrah, Berita Harian, Sinar Harian and Harakah, underwent the test at Wakaf Che Yeh Health Clinic near here.

They are advised to undergo self-quarantine until the results come out within 24 hours.-Bernama