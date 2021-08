KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven more localities in Sabah and one in Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Thursday until Aug 25, said Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said the affected areas in Sabah included three localities in Kota Kinabalu, namely Kilang J & L quarters in Jalan Kokol; Kampung Gudon, Manggatal; and Kampung Lobou.

The other localities are Kampung Menunggui, Kota Belud; Kampung Tengah, Kinarut, Papar; Kampung Petagas, Putatan; Kampung Pogunon, Penampang; Kampung Timbua-Kembiroi-Lobou Baru, Ranau; Kampung Batu 1 Sipitang; Kampung Bukit Kukusan, Tawau and Kampung Batu-Batu, Tenom.

In Pahang, the EMCO locality is Felda Jengka 25 in Temerloh.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all these EMCO areas is the same as that announced previously,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today.

He also said the EMCO in six localities in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, scheduled to end tomorrow, will be extended until Aug 25. They are Bandar Sierra, Kampung Kalasanan, Kampung Pulau Penampang, Bandaran Segama, Taman Bukit Setia and Taman Putera Jaya.

The EMCO at FELDA Jengka 7 in Maran, Pahang and Ladang Kerilla in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, scheduled to end tomorrow, will be similarly extended.

Hishammuddin said the EMCO at two localities in Johor, namely Kampung Pertanian & Kampung Separa, Mukim Senai, Kulai and Taman Bukit Perdana construction site workers quarters in Kluang, and 21 localities in Sabah will be lifted as scheduled tomorrow.

In Sabah, five of the localities are in Kota Kinabalu - Kampung Unggun, Lorong Cina 1, 2 & 3, Kampung Tebobon, Plaza Kingfisher and Polytechnic Commercial Centre - and four are in Beaufort, namely Kampung Lumadan, Kampung Kebulu Petani, Kampung Beaufort Selatan and Taman Arjuna.

Eight localities are in Penampang, namely Country Height Phase 1, 2 & 3 including shophouses, Cyber City Phase 1, Kampung Nabangkung, Kampung Ramayah, Taman Vista Kiranau, Kampung Sarapung Kolopis, Vista Minitod and Kampung Tuunon.

The other localities involved are three in Tawau - Kampung Blok 31, Kampung Tanjung Batu Darat and Kampung Darat Inderasabah - and one in Kinabatangan, that is Perumahan Ladang Tinabau.

Hishammuddin said during checks by the Compliance Operation Task Force yesterday, 60 manufacturing and business premises were ordered to shut immediately while 180 individuals were issued compound notices and 21 remanded for violating the SOP.

On Op Benteng, he said 12 illegal immigrants were arrested.

He said 557 individuals entered through the country’s international gateways yesterday, and so far 10,077 individuals who returned from overseas were still undergoing compulsory quarantine at 83 hotels and 11 public training institutes and private education institutions throughout the country.- Bernama