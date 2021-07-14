11 Nabbed in Melaka for alleged involvement in betting syndicate

MELAKA: Eleven men have been arrested in Ops Soga VIII for their alleged involvement in a UEFA EURO 2020 football betting syndicate, following a series of raids around Melaka Tengah.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the suspects, all locals were between 19 and 69 years old and the bets amounted to RM136,000.

He said during the operation carried out from June 10 to July 13, the suspects were nabbed at shop and house premises which have been converted as gambling dens.

“Police have also confiscated RM582 in cash, betting credits worth RM40,000 and gambling paraphernalia including four computers, two laptops, 14 mobile phones, four modems, two routers, 13 sim cards, ten football match schedules and ten EURO 2020 football betting notes,“ he said in a statement here.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 6 (3) of the Betting Act 1953 which provides imprisonment not exceeding five years and a maximum fine of RM 200,000, if convicted.

In another development, Sukri said five men were arrested in Kuala Sungai Baru on suspicion of stealing household equipment from a homestay on July 10.

Sukri said all the suspects, aged between 17 and 33, were arrested during in a raid at 12.20am early yesterday.

“Police have also recovered the items which were reported missing by the homestay owner, among them, a refrigerator, washing machine and water filter,” he said adding that several packets, believed to be drugs, were also found on one of the suspects.

Checks revealed all the suspects have previous criminal and drug records.

They have been remanded for four days until July 16 and the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama