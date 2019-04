KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven new special parliamentarian select committees are to be set up in an effort to improve the institutional system, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said the committees will be in addition to the existing six and the proposal for their establishment will be made soon in stages.

“However, all the 11 committees will not be set up simultaneously, maybe four first according to need,“ he told reporters after the morning talk series ‘Til Eleven Morning Insights with Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat’ at the briefing room of Parliament.

The special select committees to be formed are on Trade and Foreign Affairs; Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs; Health, Education, Community and Social Development; Environment, Climate Change, Energy and Technology; Economy, Urban Affairs, Rural; Sustainable Development.

Electoral Reform; Transportation and Communication; Agriculture, Fishery and Natural Resources; Integrity and Anti-Corruption; Human Resource; and Works.

Mohamad Ariff said that among the special committees to be given greater emphasis and to be set up soon are those focusing on environmental issues, trade, international affairs, health and education.

On Dec 4 last year, he announced the setting up of six special select committees, namely on the Consideration of Bills; Budget; Defence and Home Affairs; Rights and Gender Equality; Federal-State Relations and Major Public Appointments.

He concluded the panel session by emphasising the need to create a more mature parliamentarian system by cultivating discipline among the members and executives so that proceedings can be executed in an efficient, accurate and concise manner. — Bernama