11 NGOs lodge police reports against Tengku Zulpuri

KUANTAN: Eleven non-governmental organisations have lodged police reports against DAP deputy secretary-general Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji, who allegedly insulted the Pahang royal institution during a recent talk.

The reports were lodged at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters here today.

Pahang Royalty Welfare Body treasurer, Datuk Setia Penggawa Tengku Datuk Abdul Manan Tengku Temenggung Aziz, said the politician had gone overboard in his statement.

“I urge the authorities to take stern action to teach others a lesson that there are limits in politics,” he told reporters.

Tengku Abdul Manan said the organisation also regretted the action of Tengku Zulpuri Shah, who allegedly mentioned the name of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the talk, which he viewed in a 1.53-minute video clip that was sent to him through the WhatsApp application. - Bernama