PETALING JAYA: The government has allocated 11 temporary prisons for those caught flouting the movement control order (MCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the temporary cells will be operational from April 23 and that the Health Ministry will help provide health officers to monitor the detainees.

“The MCO, which was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is clearly the right decision as the rate of infections has reduced greatly,” he said during a daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said that all automated teller machines (ATM) will only between 8am and 8pm.

“The police report that because some ATMs operate 24 hours a day, many give the excuses that they wish to draw money, even at midnight, claiming that they have an emergency.

“Today, the Minister’s Special Meeting regarding the MCO has decided to limit the operation of ATMs between 8am and 8pm only,” he said.