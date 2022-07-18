11 vehicle pile-up on Johor Causeway: Lorry driver pleads not guilty

PETALING JAYA: A 34-year-old lorry driver has pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court in Johor Baru to a charge of reckless driving involving 11 vehicles on the Johor Causeway, The Star Online reports.

The accused Amir Hasan Jalani was charged with reckless driving leading to an accident involving 11 other vehicles at around 9.25am on July 7.

The accused reportedly denied committing the offence as he stood before Magistrate Zuhainie Zull Kafli today.

He was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a jail term of not more than five years and a fine of RM5,000 to RM15,000 upon conviction.

His employer was also charged with allowing the accused to drive the overloaded heavy vehicle at the same place and time, which is an offence under Section 57(1)(b)(vi) of the Road Transport Act 2010.