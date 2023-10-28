11 vessels under Petronas’ Safina Project to be completed by 1Q 2024 - AMIM

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), through its petroleum arrangement contractors (PACs), has commissioned the construction of 11 offshore support vessels (OSVs) under the first phase of its Safina Project (Safina Phase 1), said the Association of Marine Industries of Malaysia (AMIM).

“The completion of these vessels will unfold in stages, commencing this year and culminating in the first quarter of 2024 (1Q 2024),” it said in a statement in conjunction with the launch of two Safina Phase 1 vessels at Sarawak Slipway in Miri today.

Safina Phase 1 is Petronas’s new build programme which aims to build up to 100 vessels over the next four to five years to phase out the old vessels which are reaching the age limit of 15 years.

The Phase 1 project involves the construction of 16 OSVs, whereby all 10 shipyards selected by Petronas for the project are AMIM members.

AMIM president Adren Siow said since early 2020, the association has forged a close partnership with the national oil company by working diligently on the latter’s future vessel programme.

He said local shipyards have the capacity and capability to be involved in big national projects such as the Safina Project.

“Malaysian shipyards have built over 297 OSVs since 2005 and have been sold worldwide,” he added. - Bernama.