11 workers killed as bus plunges into drain (Updated)

SEPANG: A factory bus carrying 43 MAS Kargo workers plunged into a ravine, killing 11 people including the driver, at S8, Jalan Pekeliling near the KL International Airport (KLIA) late on Sunday.

Except for the driver, who is a local, the others killed in the 11.10pm accident were three Indonesian women, five Bangladeshi men and two Nepali men.

It is learnt that nine others escaped with light injuries while the rest are being treated at hospitals in Putrajaya, Serdang, Kajang and Banting.

KLIA police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamshah said initial investigations showed that the driver had lost control of the vehicle before it crashed.

He said the passengers, who comprised 31 men and 12 women, were contract workers from a private company employed by MAS Kargo.

Zulkifli said the workers comprised two Malaysian women and 41 foreigners from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Nepal, aged between 21 and 43.

He said the workers were earlier picked up by the bus driver from their hostel in Putra Nilai and were to report for their work shift at midnight.

Apart from the police, those involved in the rescue work at the scene of the accident were personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force.

In Putrajaya, manpower agency Mutiara Kayamas Sdn Bhd said the 44 people involved in the crash, including the bus driver, were its employees.

Company human resources executive, Nur Nadiah Wahab, said the company would provide the necessary assistance to those injured in the crash, Bernama reports.

She said 16 of the workers were admitted to the emergency ward at Putrajaya Hospital, where one of them died during treatment.

Others injured were admitted to the Serdang Hospital, Banting Hospital and Kajang Hospital.

”For those killed in the crash, we will provide the necessary assistance to send their bodies to their respective country of origin,” she said.

At Putrajaya Hospital, representatives from the company were seen accompanying seven of the victims in the crash leaving the hospital, but they (victims) were not allowed to speak to the media.

It is learnt that they would be sent to a private hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin says there were no brake marks found at the crash site.

”Early checks did not reveal any signs of braking at the scene. Further investigations are underway to determine whether the bus driver was on drugs or sleepy when the accident occurred.

”Updates on this case will be issued from time to time,“ Bernama quoted him as saying at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.