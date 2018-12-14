11-year-old boy among 19 criminal suspects caught in Miri

MIRI: An 11-year-old boy is among 19 people the police have arrested for various criminal offences in large-scale anti-crime operations in this city.

Miri Police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said today the suspects, aged between 11 and 46, were detained between Nov 24 and Dec 13 in fourteen operations code-named ‘Ops Pintu’ and ‘Ops Lejang’.

“The police solved 74 cases, including housebreaking, vehicle theft and damage of a telecommunications station, which occurred in 2018,” he said in a statement.

Lim said the police seized, among others, jewellery, handphones, electrical goods, watches, computers, a Lexus SUV, a Naza Citra car, a Toyota Vios car and a Honda Wave motorcycle.

He advised owners of houses and vehicles in the city to step up security during the holiday and festive seasons to thwart criminals. — Bernama