BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Social Welfare Department (JKM) is looking for the parents or relatives of a baby boy born to an 11-year-old Myanmar girl and left at Seberang Jaya Hospital due to inability to pay for the hospitalisation costs.

Its officer Mohd Noor Ahmad said the baby was born prematurely on July 25 and placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to kidney and lung complications.

“Based on records, the baby’s mother is identified as Nur Begum Muhammad Sultan, a Rohingya refugee and is also the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder, left her newborn due to his health issue, on top of not having money to pay for hospital charges,” he said yesterday.

He added the biological mother had never returned to the hospital to visit her son after being discharged.

The authorities also unable to locate the young mother until today, he said, calling on members of the public who have information on the baby’s mother or relatives to contact Penang JKM at 04-5382584. — Bernama