110 victims of overseas job scam syndicates rescued: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 110 Malaysians who were stranded abroad after falling victim to job scam syndicates have been rescued and brought home, said Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin.

She said a total of 224 reports were received by the police from 2021 until today on Malaysians stranded abroad after falling victim to job fraud syndicates.

The reports, which were lodged by family members, relatives and friends involved 284 victims, she said, adding that with the return of 110 of them, there were still 174 Malaysians stranded abroad.

“PDRM will contnue to use all platforms and work with various quarters, especially Interpol and Aseanapol (ASEAN police) to address the problem of fraudulent overseas job offers to Malaysians, and are also involved in a special committee led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to tackle the problem,“ she said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Noorsiah advised the public to be more careful when accepting offers through the social of jobs abroad.

She said they should check the validity or authenticity of the employer’s information with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before accepting the job.

“PDRM also welcomes public cooperation in providing information on job scams so that action could be taken,” she said.

Last Sept 20, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave the assurance that the government would bring back Malaysians who were stranded overseas after falling victim to job scams. - Bernama