1,100 work orders for maintenance of facilities at BSI CIQ completed

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 1,100 work orders for the maintenance of escalators and lifts at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, which were delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic have been completed.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said this was made possible after the Johor Public Works Department (JKR) was authorised to approve the work orders.

He said initially only the Putrajaya PWD could approve the execution of the maintenance work and this had delayed the process.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 1,200 work orders for the repair of faulty facilities at the BSI CIQ were pending but thanks to the cooperation of everyone, only 100 are still outstanding,” he said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Greater Johor Bahru and Johor Professional Associations.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said he had also appealed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to help ease the traffic congestion between Johor Bahru and Singapore, when met during Anwar’s official visit to Singapore yesterday.

“Currently and before the pandemic, almost 150,000 people ply the causeway on a daily basis and the majority of them have to wake up as early as 4 am so that they can queue up near BSI CIQ at 5 am.

“Imagine what they have to go through. So I have appealed to the prime minister to do something to further ease the Johor Bahru-Singapore traffic flow,” he added. - Bernama