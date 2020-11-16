1,103 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths reported - Dr Noor Hisham (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in the country remained at four digits after 1,103 infections were reported overnight, taking the tally to 48,520 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said with the latest figures, the number of active cases with Covid-19 infectivity stood at 12,601, adding that there were also 821 recoveries today, taking the tally to 35,606 recovered cases so far.

One new infection was an imported case who got infected abroad.

Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of new infections with 392 cases, followed by Sabah (288), Selangor (150), Perak (116), Negeri Sembilan (90) and Penang (26).

“Kedah reported 10 cases, Labuan and Johor each had eight cases, Kelantan (seven), Terengganu (four) while Sarawak, Melaka and Putrajaya reported one case each,” he said at a media conference on Covid-19 developments today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were four fatalities today, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 313 cases.

“The four deaths involved two men aged 46 and 54 and two women aged 73 and 51, all from Sabah.

“They received treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Tawau Hospital, ‘’ he said.

He said 102 Covid-19 cases are being treated at the intensive care unit, with 39 of them intubated. -Bernama