1,106 candidates in Perak didn’t sit for SPM 2022

IPOH: A total of 1,106 out of 32,735 candidates in Perak did not sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination, said state Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

Khairudin said however the incident not only occurred in 2022 as it has been going on since the implementation of public examinations.

He said some of them might have already been working or have lost interest in pursuing their studies.

He said this at the press conference held in conjunction with the appreciation and collaboration ceremony for the empowerNCER Akademik programme near here today.

Also present were Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student and Alumni Affairs) Prof. Dr Norkhalid Salimin, Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) Human Capital Director and Secretariat Shahdee Ahmad and Yayasan Petronas Head of Operations Tengku Noraida Tengku Mahmood.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Education said almost 30,000 candidates did not sit for SPM 2022, including private candidates who were registered to take only one or two subjects.-Bernama