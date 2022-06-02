111 families affected by floods in Gurun

SUNGAI PETANI: Floods which hit seven villages in Gurun early today affected 426 residents, involving 111 families.

Kuala Muda Malaysian Civil Defence (APM) officer Captain (PA) Azahar Ahmad said as at 2 pm today, two relief centres (PPS) had been opened to accommodate the flood victims.

“The PPS at Kampung Sungai Bongkok surau was opened at 10.37 am to accommodate 176 victims, involving 44 families, while the other PPS is at Gurun Jaya Mosque, which was opened at 12.29 pm to accommodate 250 victims from 67 families,” he said in a statement today.

He said the villages affected by the floods were Kampung Jelatang, Kampung Batu 5, Kampung Sungai Bongkok, Taman Gurun Jaya, Kampung Sungai Ibor, Kampung Belakang Mahkamah Gurun and Kampung Sungai Badak.

The villages were hit by flash floods following a three-hour downpour. - Bernama