1,119 individuals arrested, goods worth more than RM90 million seized this year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,119 individuals were detained and goods worth RM97.5 million were seized in various operations conducted by the General Operations Force (GOF) since January this year.

GOF Central Brigade Commander operations SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim said the operations included Ops Nyah, Ops benteng, Ops Kontraban and Ops Khazanah.

He said those arrested comprised 806 men and 299 women, as well as 14 children, aged between one and 64. They were arrested in 176 raids conducted in Selangor and Johor.

Those arrested were not only locals, but also foreign nationals, who included from Indonesia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Vietnam, he added.

On the seizures, he said, the bulk was smuggled cigarettes amounting to RM41 million, followed by liquor and ketum with a value of RM38 million.

Other goods seized included vehicles worth RM9.1 million, metal/copper (worth RM3.1 million), controlled items such rice, diesel and oil (RM 2.6 million), explosives (RM 1.4 million) , RM 802,137 in cash, drugs (RM202,650), as well as protected life and plants worth RM120,500,“ he told a press conference today.

He called for public cooperation to curb smuggling and urged those with information. — Bernama