113 Malaysians return home from Oman: Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 113 Malaysians from Oman arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) via a special Malindo Air charter flight at 12.55 am last night (early July 16).

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the return of the second group of Malaysians included 54 people who had voiced their concerns through social media following the loss of their source of income for almost four months after being stranded there due to the suspension of aviation operations in Oman.

“Their return was facilitated by the Malaysian Embassy in Muscat, Oman with the cost of tickets fully borne by the passengers,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamarudin expressed its appreciation to the Government of Oman who assisted in the effort to repatriate the Malaysians.

“Malaysian representatives abroad will continue to monitor the current situation and work with local authorities in efforts to provide appropriate assistance to Malaysians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he added. — Bernama