114 Chinese nationals arrested in multi-million ringgit gambling racket

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 114 Chinese nationals were arrested after they were suspected of being involved in an online gambling racket involving millions of ringgit in bets a day, during a raid here, last night.

They comprised 93 men and 21 women.

ACP Hamzah Buman, who led the three-hour operation carried out by the Bukit Aman CID at an upscale condominium in Jalan Ampang, said all those arrested were aged between 20 and 55, and had entered the country on social visit passes.

He said investigations revealed that the syndicate, which was believed to be in operation for about a month, carried out the illegal activities at seven condominium units, and used the social media application ‘WeChat’ to attract customers from China to place bets.

“During the raid, we found six men gambling among themselves, and seized cash amounting to RM44,000, as well as 232 mobile phones and 63 computers,“ he said when met at the scene. — Bernama