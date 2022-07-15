1,140 notices issued for smoking-related offences

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Health Department issued a total of 1,140 compound notices for smoking-related offences during the first six months of this year involving a total compound of RM293,100.

Its director, Datuk Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid said the notices were issued under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 during 311 integrated operations at 3,981 premises throughout the state.

“Last year, 457 court notices were issued, involving a total compound of RM137,950 through 346 operations on 7,957 premises.” she said.

She said the department would continue with measures to address smoking issues, especially in non-smoking areas.

“Currently, we are actively conducting daily operation at eateries and other public places,” she told reporters after an operation last night.

In the almost nine-hour operation, Dr Harlina said a total of 51 notices involving compound of RM17,000 were issued during checks at 61 premises such as eateries and shopping malls.

A total of 1,834 cigarette packets and 30 cigarette sticks of various brands, worth RM11,052.20 were also seized, she added. — Bernama