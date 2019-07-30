116 drug addicts detained in Seberang Prai utara

KEPALA BATAS: Police detained 116 drug addicts, all men, in several raids around Seberang Prai Utara district here yesterday.

District police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 24–hour operation began at midnight yesterday (Sunday), in Kampung Bakau Tua in Kepala Batas, Kampung Lembah Raja in Tasek Gelugor, and Kampung Pekan Darat in Butterworth near here.

“We are conducting Ops Ice Breaker as a police effort to root out drug addiction and trafficking in the Seberang Prai Utara district, as we have received numerous complaints of such activities of late, so much so it appears that in the day–to–day operations police have managed to arrest 116 drug addicts,” he said here today.

Noorikane said those arrested in the operation were drug peddlers and addicts, between the ages of 18 and 60, who worked as labourers, fishermen and some were unemployed.

He said checks at all three locations resulted in the seizure of various types of drugs among them heroin weighing 60.1 g, syabu (20 g) and ganja (2.3 g) all worth RM5,500 from 30 addicts who were arrested.

Noorikane said initial investigations found that the drugs seized were for the addicts’ personal use and some were for sale in drug ports in the region.

In early urine tests carried out, all the detainees tested positive for various drugs,” he said, adding that all of them had been remanded for further investigation.

He said police would conduct aggressive operations on drug addicts’ nests in Seberang Prai Utara and Ops Ice Breaker will also be continued for eight days to completely destroy and close down these nests.

He urged those with information on drug addiction and trafficking activities to contact the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department Hotline at 012–208 7222. — Bernama