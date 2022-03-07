116 police personnel confirmed Covid-19 positive

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 116 police officers and personnel stationed at the Timure Laut district police headquarters were confirmed Covid-19 positive in the last week, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said.

All 116 of them are in category one or two and have received treatment and were currently undergoing home quarantine.

“Around nine per cent from 1,600 police officers and personnel here are currently undergoing quarantine after being confirmed Covid-19 positive in the last week, along with 134 positive cases among their family members.

“All 250 cases are quarantined at home and are in good condition with none of them requiring hospitalisation,” he said during a media conference here today.

The Covid infections have not disrupted the operation and duties of the police in the district, he said, adding that police stations and the Timur Laut police headquarters are periodically sanitised.

He added that police personnel on duty and the public who have dealings there are reminded to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama